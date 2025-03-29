South Los Angeles

Flames tear through South LA home

By Karla Rendon

Flames ripped through a home in South Los Angeles early Saturday as firefighters tirelessly battled the blaze.

The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. on the 100 block of Gage Avenue in the Florence neighborhood. There, a house was engulfed in flames and thick plumes of smoke were seen coming from the property.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze after some time.

It’s unclear what caused the fire. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

