Flareup at Tustin hangar where earlier blaze spewed asbestos into air

Residents of Tustin were urged again Saturday to stay inside their homes after the city announced a flareup at the hangar where, earlier this week, a blaze spewed asbestos into the atmosphere.

On Tuesday, a World War II-era hangar went up in flames at a Tustin Marine Corps air station, decreasing the quality of the air in the surrounding area and making for hazardous conditions. The South Coast Air Quality Management District said tests of debris and ash from the blaze showed the presence of asbestos.

As a result of the flareup and ongoing hazardous conditions, the city urged residents to keep their doors and windows shut as a precaution. Details on what prompted the flareup were not immediately available.

The blaze began around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at a hangar at Armstrong Road and Valencia Avenue. Due to the size of the structure and the difficulty of safely reaching the flames, Orange County Fire Authority crews opted to pull back and allow the wooden building to burn, essentially consuming the structure.

Orange County declared on Friday a local emergency in response to the fire. The emergency proclamation will make it easier to deal with the health and environmental fallout from the fire.

Due to the incident, several community parks and schools in the Tustin Unified School District (TUSD) were closed Thursday. The school district released details on a safety plan for families to be aware of.

Tustin Unified safety

The Tustin Unified School District announced Monday as a "non-student" day for all of its campuses, meaning they will all be closed.

In the meantime, the school district is working with Envirocheck, a certified asbestos consulting firm. The district said its "expertise in testing and remediation of environmental concerns will guide our next steps for reopening our campuses."

While the firm works on inspecting and evaluating each TUSD campus, the district categorized each school into green, yellow and red categories according to their proximity to the burn site. As of Saturday, their standings are as follows:

Green schools (farthest distance from the burn site):

Arroyo Elementary School

Foothill High School

Hewes Middle School

Red Hill Elementary School

Loma Vista Elementary School

Orchard Hills School

Pioneer Middle School

Hicks Canyon Elementary School

Myford Elementary School

Guin Foss Elementary School

Benson Elementary School

Ladera Elementary School

Peters Canyon Elementary School

Tustin Memorial Academy

Columbus Tustin Middle School

Yellow schools (closer proximity to burnsite):

Nelson Elementary School

Tustin Ranch Elementary School

Utt Middle School

Tustin High School

Hillview High School

Adult Transition Program

Sycamore Magnet Academy

Beswick Elementary School

Beckman High School

Tustin Connect High School

Estock Elementary School

Tustin Connect Elementary School

Heideman Elementary School

Red schools (immediate proximity to burn site):

Legacy Magnet Academy

Heritage Elementary School

Safety tips

Orange County Health officials urged people in the area to limit their exposure to the smoke and ash. Health officials listed several measures the public can take to stay safe:

Avoid touching fire debris/ash or other materials unless properly trained to do so

trained to do so

Wear protective equipment (mask/gloves) if in an area where there is high risk of encountering asbestos

is high risk of encountering asbestos

Remove shoes before entering a residence

Keep windows closed on windy days

Spray patios with water instead of sweeping them

Avoid using leaf blowers

Wash off ash from vehicles, outdoor toys, outdoor furniture and pets

For more information regarding this incident, the public can click here or call 714-628-7085.