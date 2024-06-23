Flash flood warning issued for fire-stricken Gorman, surrounding areas

A flash flood warning was issued Sunday for areas including Gorman, Pyramid Lake, Alamo Mountain and other surrounding areas including northwestern Los Angeles and north central Ventura Counties, the National Weather Service announced.

The warning was put into effect at about 3:45 p.m. and will remain until further notice. According to NWS, a strong thunderstorm is “producing heavy rain across the warned area” and has the potential to fall between 1 to 2.50 inches per hour.

Creeks, streams, highways and other poor drainage or low-lying areas will be most impacted by the forecasted flooding.

The weather alert includes the community of Gorman, which has experienced a massive fire that began June 15. Since then, the Post Fire has consumed more than 15,000 acres and is now at 83% containment.