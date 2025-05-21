A five-day celebration of the United States' Sea Services starts Wednesday on the Los Angeles Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

Fleet Week offers tours of active duty ships, military displays, equipment demonstrations and more.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Here's what to know about Fleet Week Los Angeles.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Fleet Week welcome parties

Fleet Week sets sail Thursday with a free welcome party in downtown San Pedro from 5 to 9 p.m. A second welcome party Friday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Banning House in Wilmington.

Active duty ship tours

Tours of active duty ships begin Friday. No reservations are required, but visitors will need to join a digital queue to be assigned a time to enter the shuttle line and take a shuttle bus from either 22nd and Miner streets or adjacent to the Battleship Iowa at 250 S. Harbor Blvd.

Fleet Week also includes military displays and equipment demonstrations, the talent competition "Military Has Talent," "Galley Wars," a cook-off competition between Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and Army teams, dodgeball and aircraft flyovers.

Other Fleet Week events

Fleet Week activities are not limited to the Harbor Area. The public can meet Navy sailors from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at The Grove. A "Park Party" will be Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Brand Park in Mission Hills with live music, barbecue for veterans, food trucks and children's activities.

Nearly 1,000 Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen will come to the Los Angeles Waterfront for Fleet Week, according to organizers. Participating units from the U.S. Navy forces include the Dock Landing Ship USS Harpers Ferry; the Arleigh-Burke class guided missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin and the unmanned surface vessel Mariner.

The Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard will also participate in a disaster response exercise, designed to train military forces and local, county, state and federal government agencies to work together to respond to

natural and man-made disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires and industrial accidents.

The full schedule of events is available here.