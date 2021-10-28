LAX

Reports of Possible Shooter at LAX Causes Dozens to Flee Terminal Onto Tarmac

Los Angeles Airport Police Division officers were initially called to the area on reports of a possible active shooter at the terminal that caused dozens of people to flee the terminal onto the tarmac.

By City News Service

LAX gateway pylons illuminate amber.
Getty

A suspect was taken into custody following reports of a possible shooter that grounded flights at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night.

Police activity at Terminal 1 of the airport was reported about 7:45 p.m. and prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights, according to an airport official.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Los Angeles Airport Police Division officers were initially called to the area on reports of a possible active shooter at the terminal that caused dozens of people to flee the terminal onto the tarmac.

Police found no signs of an active shooter situation at the airport, an airport official said. One person was taken into custody at the terminal, an airport official said. Details regarding what the person was suspected of were not immediately released.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

mosquitoes 29 mins ago

A Solution to SoCal's Mosquito Invasion: Sterilize The Males

COVID 2 hours ago

LA Restaurants Soon Will Require Proof of Vaccination, So What Will SoCal In-N-Out Restaurants Do?

No injuries were reported in the incident, and an airport official said about 8:20 p.m. that flights on the south side of the airport were allowed to resume service.

Flights on the north side of LAX were set to remain grounded for an unknown duration.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAX
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us