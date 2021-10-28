Reports of Possible Shooter at LAX Causes Dozens to Flee Terminal Onto Tarmac

A suspect was taken into custody following reports of a possible shooter that grounded flights at Los Angeles International Airport Thursday night.

Police activity at Terminal 1 of the airport was reported about 7:45 p.m. and prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to ground all flights, according to an airport official.

Los Angeles Airport Police Division officers were initially called to the area on reports of a possible active shooter at the terminal that caused dozens of people to flee the terminal onto the tarmac.

Police found no signs of an active shooter situation at the airport, an airport official said. One person was taken into custody at the terminal, an airport official said. Details regarding what the person was suspected of were not immediately released.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and an airport official said about 8:20 p.m. that flights on the south side of the airport were allowed to resume service.

Flights on the north side of LAX were set to remain grounded for an unknown duration.