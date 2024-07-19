Flights from Delta, United and American Airlines temporarily grounded

Departing flights from Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Long Beach Airport and John Wayne Airport in Orange County were temporarily grounded Friday after the airlines asked the Federal Aviation Administration for a global ground stop on all flights, according to an alert from the FAA.

“We are seeing some delays from United, Delta and American Airlines. Our communications center is in constant communications with the FAA,'' LAX spokeswoman Dae Levine told City News Service.

Levine added that she was not sure if all the delays were related to the problems at Melbourne Airport.

Flights that already in the air will be allowed to continue toward their destinations but American, United or Delta flights will not depart from their airports.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

CrowdStrike is a U.S. cybersecurity company that has admitted to being responsible for the error and is working to correct it.

“A third party software outage is impacting computer systems worldwide, including at United,” United Airlines said in a statement on Friday morning. “While we work to restore those systems, we are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights already airborne are continuing to their destinations.”

American Airlines issued a statement at 2 a.m. Friday that they were back up and running as normal.

“Earlier this morning, a technical issue with a vendor impacted multiple carriers, including American. As of 5 a.m. ET, we have been able to safely re-establish our operation. We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," the statement read.

Outages are spreading worldwide and are being reported at Berlin Airport in Germany, the London Stock Exchange, Google Cloud, Microsoft and Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom.

Variety reported CrowdStrike issued a statement, stating the cybersecurity company is ``actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack. The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed.”

Meanwhile, Microsoft said it is investigating the extent of the outage.

“We're investigating an issue impacting users ability to access various Microsoft 365 apps and services,'' Microsoft said in a statement released on social media Friday morning.

Shipments at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are being disrupted and delayed. KNX is reporting hundreds of trucks have been waiting for hours for cargo to be released and loaded.

Amtrak is reporting the outage is preventing credit card transactions for its Pacific Surfliner service. Apple Pay, Google Pay, and PayPay payments can be used to complete online reservations.