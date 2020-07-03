Flooding Reported At Newport Beach

Flooding was reported at Newport Beach Friday night, and a lifeguard was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after saving a teen's life at the Balboa Pier.

The parking lot at the beach was covered with water and mud. A sailboat was also reported to have capsized at the Balboa Peninsula.

Newport Beach high tide and high surf flood #breakingnews https://t.co/J1E8JVyIaG — Brandon Yamawaki (@Surflick) July 4, 2020

Lifeguards have been seen wrapping blankets around people on the beach.

There were no immediate reports of evacuations or injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.