Flooding Reported At Newport Beach

Flooding was reported at Newport Beach Friday night, and a lifeguard was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries after saving a teen's life at the Balboa Pier.
The parking lot at the beach was covered with water and mud. A sailboat was also reported to have capsized at the Balboa Peninsula.
Lifeguards have been seen wrapping blankets around people on the beach.
There were no immediate reports of evacuations or injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
