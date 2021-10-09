Armed Man Flees Into Liquor Store, Taking Hostages in Standoff After Carjackings

An armed man who ran into a liquor store and barricaded himself with three people inside was taken into custody after a nearly four-hour standoff with sheriff's deputies in the unincorporated Florence area.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 4:05 p.m. Friday to of East 66th Street and Holmes Street on three reports of an assault with a deadly weapon and found the suspect sitting in his vehicle near the liquor store, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra.

The man got out of his vehicle, ran into the liquor store after deputies attempted to contact him and barricaded himself inside. Three people were inside the building -- including a child -- at the time the man barricaded himself, and he refused to let the leave.

Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau units were called to the area as support and were able to evacuate the three hostages after a few hours, Parra said.

The man eventually surrendered to sheriff's deputies and was taken into custody at 7:50 p.m., authorities said. The man's name was not released.