Woman hospitalized in possible Florence road rage shooting

A woman was hospitalized in a possible road rage shooting Tuesday in Florence.

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles community. The woman with a gunshot wound was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.

Authorities said the shooting might have stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

A detailed description of the shooter's car was not immediately available. No arrests were reported.