Crime and Courts

Woman hospitalized in possible Florence road rage shooting

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was hospitalized in a possible road rage shooting Tuesday in Florence.

The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles community. The woman with a gunshot wound was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities said the shooting might have stemmed from a road rage confrontation.

A detailed description of the shooter's car was not immediately available. No arrests were reported.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us