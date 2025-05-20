Woman hospitalized in possible Florence road rage shooting

A woman was hospitalized in a possible road rage shooting Tuesday in Florence.
The shooting was reported at about 9 a.m. near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard in the South Los Angeles community. The woman with a gunshot wound was hospitalized, but details about her condition were not immediately available.
Authorities said the shooting might have stemmed from a road rage confrontation.
A detailed description of the shooter's car was not immediately available. No arrests were reported.
