Florist Helps Kindness Bloom by Giving ‘Roses to Our Heroes’

Grace Bjornstad, owner of Bell Tower Florist in Orange County, believes there is power in flowers, which is why once a week her employees prep hundreds of roses for people they have never met but who are keeping others alive.

This third generation flower shop owner said when the stay-at-home order was first announced, she had a cooler full of pretty petals. She knew she could not sell them, so she decided to give them away to those risking their lives on the front lines.

"I’m losing money no matter what I do, so the least I can do is something nice for people," Bjornstad said.

Bjornstad is working from home because she is recovering from the virus.

"There were many nights when I was in bed with shallow breathing when I thought about going to the emergency room," she said. "I had friends say I should go but I felt safer at home ultimately."

It is her time to give back, she said. Her flowers are delivered to local hospitals, each one tied with a note of encouragement for nurses and doctors.

"No one sent me flowers when I was sick," Bjornstad said. "I know what it feels like to get flowers, so if I can do that for someone it is just a really good feeling."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bjornstad and her employees continue to spread kindness to front line responders. You can donate to "Roses for Our Heroes" or find more information here.