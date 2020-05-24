Formation of 18 Historic Planes to Fly Low and Loud Over SoCal on Memorial Day

What to Know Eighteen historic planes will fly over Southern California, starting at noon Monday.

The vintage planes will fly over the Inland Empire, Orange and Los Angeles counties.

The formation will be led by the World War II-era D-Day Doll, a Douglas C-53D manufactured in 1943 to carry paratroopers and cargo.

Eighteen historic warplanes will fly over parts of Southern California, beginning at noon Monday, in a Memorial Day salute to veterans and healthcare workers.

D-Day Doll, a Douglas C-53D manufactured in 1943 at the assembly plant in Santa Monica to carry paratroopers and cargo in World War II, will lead the formation over the Inland Empire, Orange and Los Angeles counties. The formation also will feature C-47 transports, T-6 Texans and P-51 Mustangs.

The Doll and other vintage warbirds are now based in Riverside at the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing Operations museum. After flying missions during World War II and then being converted to an airliner, D-Day Doll was acquired and restored by CAF IE Wing Operations in the 1990s.

Toni Guinyard/NBCLA

"We came up with the idea after seeing the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels making the rounds," Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing Operations Manager Bill Prosser said. "We're going to be a lot slower than the T-Birds and Angels, so people can see us better. It's not like, 'Boom' -- they're gone. We'll be doing 120 mph."

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds have crossed the country, making high-speed, low-pass appearances as part of "Operation America Strong." The Thunderbirds were in the Los Angeles metropolitan area two weeks ago.

MEMORIAL DAY-FLY OVER-SALUTE TO VETERANS AND FRONTLINE COVID-19 HEALTH CARE WORKERS - https://t.co/kRzQyACsf1 — CAF HQ (@CAF1957) May 23, 2020

Prosser said he and CAF IE Wing Commander Steve Rose reached out to organizations statewide to solicit support for what's been dubbed "Memorial Day: Operation Social Strong," and the response was immediate.

"We've got no sponsors, just partners," Prosser said. "We reached out to them, and they said, 'Heck, yeah, let's do this!'"

"We'll be up there for 70 to 90 minutes. We'll have smoke trails. We'll be low, slow and loud."

The formation has 19 designated flyover locations, listed below, in order of the planned itinerary, with the operation starting about noon:

Loma Linda University Medical Center

Riverside National Cemetery

Anaheim

St. Joseph Hospital, Tustin

John Wayne International Airport

Pacific View Memorial Park, Corona Del Mar

Newport Beach

Long Beach Veterans Administration Hospital

Queen Mary

USS Iowa Memorial

Green Hills Memorial Park, Rancho Palos Verdes

Zamperini Airport, Torrance

LAX

Santa Monica Airport

Los Angeles National Cemetery

UCLA Medical Center

USC Medical Center

City of Hope Hospital

Chino Municipal Airport

"On the D-Day Doll, we'll be carrying a veteran from each war going back 80 years -- a World War II vet, a Korean War vet, a Vietnam vet, an Afghanistan vet and an Iraqi Freedom vet," Prosser said. "We cannot forget our veterans who gave so much. Memorial Day is about remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans Day is for all veterans. But Memorial Day is to honor all those who secured the freedoms we have today."

He said with health care workers on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19, they deserve recognition on the occasion, as well.

"It's a way to say thank you," Prosser said.

Along with the CAF aircraft, the Palm Springs Air Museum's Planes of Fame will be in the formation, as well as a Flabob Express transport from Jurupa Valley, a historic aircraft owned by the Benovia Winery in Santa Rosa and Betsy's Biscuit Bomber, a restored C-47 based in Paso Robles.