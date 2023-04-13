After police arrested a motorcyclist wanted in connection to a Boyle Heights hit-and-run crash that cost a teenage boy his leg, activists urged lawmakers Thursday to strengthen traffic safety laws.

Erwin Majano, a 29-year-old Banning resident, was arrested Tuesday during a joint operation between the Los Angeles and Banning police departments, an LAPD detective told NBCLA.

A tip from the public led to the arrest.

“You may think you’re trying to escape from consequences by running from the scene but as these heroes here behind me have proven, with the cooperation of the media and our community, we will find you,” Deputy Chief Don Graham said during a Thursday news conference.

Majano is accused of striking 13-year-old Joshua Mora as the teen crossed Whittier Boulevard on March 30 in a marked crosswalk.

"That left Joshua and his family to deal with a lifetime of consequences," Graham said.

Police said Joshua hugged officers when they told him an arrest had been made.

“Enough is enough – put the phone down. Slow down. That text can wait….it’s worth someone’s life. It’s worth someone’s limb just to slow it down a bit,” said Damian Kevitt of Streets Are For Everyone. He also was a victim of a hit-and-run in 2013, and lost a leg.

He called on legislators to get the “carnage” under control.

He also called LA the deadliest city in the U.S. regarding “traffic violence.”

A benefit car wash was to be held Saturday by SAFE on Joshua's behalf to help with his medical expenses.

Come out for a car wash fundraiser for Josh Mora's medical expenses and recovery!

It will be this Saturday, April 15th from 8 am - 12 pm. Join the fundraiser for food and prizes and to help Josh on the road to his recovery. pic.twitter.com/EwUUCeu2PJ — SAFE (@StreetsR4Every1) April 12, 2023

Jail records show Majano was being held on $50,000 bail. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

"I was in the middle, basically. That's when I heard the motorcyclist coming in fast. I tried to get out of the way so he wouldn't hit me, and it turns out he took my whole leg," Joshua told NBCLA Tuesday.

People on scene helped him until the paramedics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. His leg unfortunately couldn't be saved, shattering his dream of one day playing professional basketball.

Nonetheless, Joshua said he is thankful to be alive, given that other people don’t always survive hit-and-run crashes.

“I’m just thinking about the good things, like me having my family and everything,” he said.

Nearly $40,000 had been raised by Thursday via a GoFundMe created by the family.