Police

Fontana Officer Arrested on Suspicion of Rape of a Minor by Intoxication

Authorities released his photo, and asked any possible potential victims to come forward.

By Heather Navarro

police mug shot
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Fontana police officer Nicholas Shawn Stark, 28, was arrested on suspicion of rape of a minor by intoxication June 4, 2020.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 28-year-old Fontana officer Thursday was arrested after he was accused of raping a 16-year-old girl, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said.

Nicholas Shawn Stark, a resident of Fontana, was at the center of the investigation for a crime that allegedly took place before he was hired as an officer.

Fontana Police Department contacted the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department requesting help in an investigation into the claims that Stark had drugged and raped a teen.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Pasadena 2 hours ago

Man’s Conviction Upheld for Kidnapping Two Women in Pasadena

Give Back 2 hours ago

Community Pet Food Bank to Open

He was arrested, and bail was set at $250,000.

Authorities released his photo, and asked any possible potential victims to come forward. Anyone with information on the case can call the Specialized Investigation Division, Crimes Against Children Detail at (909) 387-3615.

This article tagged under:

PoliceFontana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us