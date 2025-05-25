Fontana police fatally shoot man they say was armed

Officers with the Fontana Police Department shot and killed a person that law enforcement said was armed on Sunday.

Police were called to the 9100 block of Date Avenue for a report of a domestic dispute. At the scene, officers tried to contact the home’s occupants and were met with an individual who pointed a gun at them while opening the door, according to Fontana police.

As a result, officers shot at the man. That individual was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Law enforcement did not release the name of the deceased, nor did they identify the officers who opened fire.

The shooting is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, as well as an internal administrative review by Fontana police.