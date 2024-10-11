Fontana

Fontana police find drugs, weapons inside food truck

Investigators found several firearms and approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine. 

By Christian Cázares and Helen Jeong

The owner of a food truck in the Inland Empire was arrested after police found weapons and drugs inside, leaving other food truck operators worried about its impact on their businesses.

Jessie Robles, the 22-year-old owner of the “Name It” hibachi food truck on Foothill Boulevard and Almeria Avenue was arrested last month by the gang unit of the Fontana Police Department.

When investigators searched the truck, they found several firearms and approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine, police said.

Other food truck operators in the area said they were taken back to learn about the police investigation. 

“It shocked me. I never thought something like that would happen,” Karina Guerra, who owns Gorditas Laguneras, said. 

Guerra hoped this recent arrest doesn’t stop the community from coming out and supporting these small businesses who rely heavily on each customer. 

“Not everybody is the same. Everybody has their sacrifices to move on in life and make money,” Guerra said. 

