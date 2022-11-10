Food Donations Needed at Union Station Homeless Services Ahead of Thanksgiving

A 50 year tradition of giving to those in need is in jeopardy this year, and Union Station Homeless Services is hoping the public will come through with last minute donations.

Every year the Union Station provides Thanksgiving meals to 3,000 to 4,000 people.

But donations of food items and especially frozen turkeys are drastically down this year.

A much needed frozen turkey donation arrived at the Union Station in Pasadena, but the nonprofit is still woefully short of its goal.

“This year we’re aiming to get 450 turkeys and we only have seven,” David Sensente, senior manager of donations at the Union Station Homeless Services.

Seven turkeys aren’t nearly enough. In past years, anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 people either picked up a fully cooked meal or a box filled with all they needed to make their own family feast.

And Union Station is not alone.

A nationwide turkey shortage due to a bird flu has left grocery stores with short supply and rising prices.

On its website, Union Station has created wish lists with amazon and target, so donors can shop online and have items sent directly to the center in Pasadena.

Sensente says he is hoping last minute donors will come through and these shelves won’t stay empty.

“Thanksgiving represents family, unity and that’s what Union Station always strives for,” Sensente said.