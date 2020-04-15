Cars Seem to Stretch on Forever at This Drive-Up Food Pantry on a Drag Strip

Cars lined up on a drag strip at the Pomona Fairplex Wednesday for a drive-up food pantry that provided boxes of much-needed items for families.

Drivers waited in their cars, then popped their trunks to receive boxes packed with food. The food pantry was organized by Sowing Seeds for Life of La Verne.

The event will continue every Wednesday until through mid-May.

“The last time we did this, we had a little over 1,700 cars,” said program director Joyce Johnson. “Today, the line was wrapped around the Fairplex this morning. We will continue giving as long as we have food.”

Demand has been high will students out of schools and many people out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Click here to make a donation.