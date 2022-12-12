Help For The Hungry

Food Pantry: “Help For The Hungry”

Telemundo 52 and NBC4 invite you to a free food pantry. Food delivery will take place at The Foodbank of Southern California located at 1444 San Francisco Ave. in Long Beach on Thursday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 12 p.m. (while stocks last, they will be delivered in order of arrival).

The event is supported by more than 200 non-profit organizations that will mobilize thousands of residents in need, and the Long Beach Fire Department will be on hand to help distribute food, toys and baby diapers.

For more information on the “Help For The Hungry” campaign, visit Nbcla.com/helpthehungry or telemundo52.com/comunidad.

This article tagged under:

Help For The HungryFood Pantry
