Orange County

1 sought after shot fired during armed robbery at bank in Foothill Ranch

One shot was fired during the robbery, but no injuries were reported.

By Jonathan Lloyd

An Orange County Sheriff's Department SUV outside a Chase Bank Thursday Oct. 17, 2024.
OC Hawk

Deputies were searching an area near a Chase Bank Thursday afternoon in the Foothill Ranch area where a shot was fired during an armed robbery, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the south Orange County bank at about noon after a report of an armed robbery in progress. One shot was fired during the robbery, but it was not immediately clear whether the robber or a security guard fired the round.

No injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the robber, who left the bank, was not available. Authorities were searching a nature area near the bank with weapons drawn and at least one K-9 unit.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountyCrime and Courts
