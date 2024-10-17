1 sought after shot fired during armed robbery at bank in Foothill Ranch

Deputies were searching an area near a Chase Bank Thursday afternoon in the Foothill Ranch area where a shot was fired during an armed robbery, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the south Orange County bank at about noon after a report of an armed robbery in progress. One shot was fired during the robbery, but it was not immediately clear whether the robber or a security guard fired the round.

No injuries were reported.

A detailed description of the robber, who left the bank, was not available. Authorities were searching a nature area near the bank with weapons drawn and at least one K-9 unit.