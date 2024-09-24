Foothill Transit bus fatally strikes pedestrian in City of Industry: CHP

An investigation is underway after a bus struck and killed an elderly man in the City of Industry Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of Azusa Avenue and Pepper Brook. CHP said a Foothill Transit bus on its way to La Habra was traveling northbound on Azusa when it hit a pedestrian.

It’s unclear if the man was on a marked crosswalk or in the street.

A total of nine people, including the driver, were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. No one aboard the bus was injured.

Authorities did not release the name of the pedestrian who died.