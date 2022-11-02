mulholland drive

Two in Vintage Ford Mustang Killed in Fiery Mulholland Drive Crash With Camry

Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Two people were killed and another person was injured Tuesday night in a fiery crash involving a vintage Ford Mustang in Woodland Hills.

A Toyota Camry collided with a 1960s-era Mustang in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive. Two male victims in the Mustang died at the scene.

Their names were not immediately available.

The injured driver of the Camry was hospitalized in good condition. The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI, according to police.

The Toyota driver was eastbound at a high rate of speed before the crash, police said.

