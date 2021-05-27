recall alert

Ford Recalls Small Vans; Shifter May Not Show Correct Gear

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem

US-AUTOMOBILE-ENVIRONMENT-FORD
Jeff Kowalsky, AFP via Getty Images

Ford is recalling nearly 205,000 Transit Connect small vans in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem that can stop the shift lever from moving the transmission to the correct gear.

The recall covers vans from the 2013 through 2021 model years with 2.5-liter engines and Ford's 6F35 transmissions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The company said Thursday that a bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the transmission can degrade or fall off. That can stop the shift lever from changing transmission gears, so a driver could shift into park but the van could be in a different gear.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

calabasas 7 mins ago

Three Bobcat Kittens Found in Oak Tree Cavity in Area Burned by Woolsey Fire

lawsuit 9 mins ago

Judge Mulls Fate of Writer's Suit Alleging Disney Stole His Animated Film Idea

Ford said it's not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Dealers will replace the bushing and add a protective cap. Owners will be notified starting the week of June 28.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

recall alertFord
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us