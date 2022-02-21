The coldest storm of the season will deliver rain and snow Tuesday and Wednesday in Southern California.

Expect areas of light showers Tuesday when the winter storm moves into the region. By Tuesday night, drizzle could turn into some thunderstorms, small hail and lightning, continuing into Wednesday morning.

There's also a chance for graupel, a form of wintry precipitation that is often mistaken for hail and snow.

Snowfall in Southern California mountains was expected down to elevations as low as 2,000 feet.

The precipitation is due to a cooler storm system moving down over California from Alaska. A winter storm warning was posted in the northern Sierra Nevada and Caltrans urged motorists to check for chain controls on major routes.

Widespread freeze warnings were issued for overnight hours from early Wednesday to Friday morning.

"The temperatures are going to be much cooler than what we had over the weekend and at the end of last week," said NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon. "Not much of a temperature range here!"

The state drought monitor shows that conditions haven't improved or worsened from last week, De Leon said.

"We currently still have moderate drought conditions, and it's a bit thicker when you head up north out towards Kern Valley," De Leon said. "That's where you have severe drought conditions."

The winter storm will help provide much-needed moisture, but it might also cause some problems as the snow level drops to 2,000 feet. There is a winter weather advisory in effect for the mountains, including mountain passes, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"If you plan to head to the mountains, don't," said De Leon. "You should really avoid travel at higher elevations. If you must travel at higher elevations, then carry those chains with you."

Snow was already falling in the mountains at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Apple and Lucerne Valleys are also under a winter storm warning, stretching toward the San Bernardino mountains and Idyllwild. The Santa Ana mountains in Orange County are also under a winter weather advisory.

Travel in areas under winter weather advisories and warnings could be "icy and dicey," according to De Leon, so it's a good time to break out the snow chains.

The snow in the mountains and mountain passes could linger past the thunderstorms on Wednesday morning.