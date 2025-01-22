Forecasted rain prompts mudslide risk in fire affected areas

A chance of rain this weekend is bringing a new risk to areas affected by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

A landslide in the Palisades has already damaged one home near Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard, and now there is now a risk of mudslides.

Local leaders warn that it won’t take a lot of rain for mud and debris to come down the hillsides.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass toured the Palisades burn zone with Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley after signing an executive order to protect communities from additional damage.

Mayor Bass said she is directing crews to clear debris, install concrete barriers and lay down sand bags while also working to mitigate environmental impacts of fire related hazards on the storm water system and beaches.

Meanwhile, there are concerns over debris flow in the Eaton Fire area. Thousands of sandbags have been filled in preparation for the rain.

Some will be placed in strategic locations like Upper Hastings Ranch and the west side community near the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.