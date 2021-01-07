Forest Service Extends Developed Campground Closures at a Dozen National Forests in California

The United States Forest Service extended developed campground closures at a dozen national forests in California, including the Angeles National Forest north of Los Angeles.

The closures will are due to the spread of coronavirus and the governor’s stay-at-home orders. The regional order is in effect through Jan. 29.

The closed campgrounds are in California's Greater Sacramento, Southern and San Joaquin zones.

Angeles NF

Cleveland NF

Eldorado NF

Inyo NF

Los Padres NF

Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

Plumas NF

San Bernardino NF

Sequoia NF

Sierra NF

Stanislaus NF

Tahoe NF

Day use of the national forests will remain open.

“We urge all visitors to follow CDC guidelines to recreate responsibly and check with your local national forests before visiting,'' the USFS said in a statement.

California avoided surging cases for months, but now the virus is raging out of control and across the nation in the wake of holiday gatherings that authorities say vastly spread infections. Only Arizona tops California in cases per resident.

Los Angeles County, the nation’s most populous with 10 million residents, is one of nearly two dozen in Southern California and the agricultural Central Valley that have essentially run out of intensive care unit beds for COVID-19 patients.

