Former Fry's Electronic store in Burbank being demolished

Demolition work at the site of the former Fry’s Electronic store in Burbank began Thursday, over four years after the iconic location closed, citing challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company announced they would close in February 2021 after almost 36 years in business.

The retail chain had 31 stores across nine states, including a Burbank location at 2311 N Hollywood Way.

Replacing the storefront will be a 573-unit multifamily development.

The unique building will direct its listings toward media production professionals by offering camera friendly spaces such as “a green screen studio, movie screening rooms, podcast production space, and areas for professional makeup artists,” according to LaTerra Development.