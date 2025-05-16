Former La Cañada Flintridge city manager charged with fraud, embezzlement

A former La Cañada Flintridge assistant city manager was charged with stealing nearly $200,000 in proceeds from insurance claims meant for the city coffers but diverted to his own personal bank account, LA District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced Thursday.

Carl F. Alameda, 45, allegedly sent demand letters to insurance companies between 2016 and 2022 requesting reimbursement for accidents or property damage caused by insured drivers in the city, according to officials. He is accused of falsifying invoices and requesting that the payments be sent to an address he provided.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Once insurance companies sent the payments, Alameda allegedly deposited those checks into his personal bank account. The deposits totaled up to $193,096, according to prosecutors.

Alameda faces 11 felony counts of embezzlement and 23 counts of insurance fraud. The former city manager pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to return to court on July 23.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

If convicted, Alameda could face up to 33 years in prison.

Alameda left employment with the La Cañada Flintridge in early 2023, shortly after the city says it learned about the accusations.

In a statement, the City of La Cañada Flintridge wrote in part:

"The City first learned of these accusations from the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department (LACSD) when they launched an investigation triggered by suspicious checks arriving at the LA County Public Works Office. LACSD eventually contacted the former city manager for the City regarding the investigation. The suspect was placed on leave and subsequently ended employment with the organization. The City has fully cooperated with the investigation."