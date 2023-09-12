Former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reveals he's running for Board of Supervisors

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday he is running for a seat on the LA County Board of Supervisors.

Villanueva, who served as sheriff from 2018 to 2022, confirmed to NBC4 he intends to run for a County Supervisor seat next year. He did not specify which district he will run to represent.

The county voted for Villanueva as sheriff in 2018 after he ran against incumbent Jim McDonnell. He lost his run for re-election last November to then-Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

Villanueva did not say when he will share more details about his run.