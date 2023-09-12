Los Angeles County

Former LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva reveals he's running for Board of Supervisors

By Karla Rendon

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced Tuesday he is running for a seat on the LA County Board of Supervisors.

Villanueva, who served as sheriff from 2018 to 2022, confirmed to NBC4 he intends to run for a County Supervisor seat next year. He did not specify which district he will run to represent.  

The county voted for Villanueva as sheriff in 2018 after he ran against incumbent Jim McDonnell. He lost his run for re-election last November to then-Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna.

Villanueva did not say when he will share more details about his run.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles CountyLos Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentBoard of Supervisorsalex villanueva
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us