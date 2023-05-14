Former LA County Supervisor Gloria Molina Dies After Battling Cancer

Former Los Angeles County supervisor Gloria Molina has died after battling cancer, her family informed on Sunday.

Molina died in her home in Mt. Washington, surrounded by family, according to her daughter Valentina Martinez.

“Gloria had been battling terminal cancer for the past three years. She faced this fight with the same courage and resilience she lived her life. Over the last few weeks, Gloria was uplifted by the love and support of our family, community, friends, and colleagues. Gloria expressed deep gratitude for the life she lived and the opportunity to serve our community,” Martinez said in a statement.

Molina grew up in Pico Rivera and became the first Latina elected to the state Assembly, the Los Angeles City Council and the county Board of Supervisors.

She was part of the early days of the Chicano movement, becoming an advocate for women's health issues for which she continued to advocate in state and local political offices. Molina founded a Nurse Mentoring Program through local community colleges to address a nurse shortage.

“We will miss watching Gloria the artist, seeing her imagine and create beautiful quilts that tell the story of our Mexican roots, and Gloria the teacher, who shares her passion with others so that they too can express themselves through this art,” Martinez said.