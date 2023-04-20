LAPD

Former LAPD Officer Arrested on Allegations of Rape of a Minor

By City News Service

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer was arrested today on suspicion of forcible rape of a minor. 

Diego Jose Miranda Lopez, who was assigned to the LAPD's North Hollywood Area, resigned when he was confronted with the allegations, according to the LAPD.

Miranda Lopez was booked at Valley Jail and is being held without bail, police said.

According to police, the alleged forcible rape occurred before he was employed by the LAPD.

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office, which will review the case Monday.

