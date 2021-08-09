Former LAPD Officer Charged in Fatal Shooting Inside Corona Costco

A former Los Angeles Police Department officer has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in an off-duty shooting that killed a man at a Southern California Costco.

Salvador Sanchez also was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm in connection with the 2019 confrontation during a shopping trip at the Costco in Corona.

The shooting killed 32-year-old Kenneth French and wounded the man’s parents inside the store.

Police video obtained by NBC4's I-Team captured the chaotic moments after the June 2020 shooting. Sanchez said he began firing at French because he thought he had seen a gun in French’s hand.

According to Corona Police interviews, multiple witnesses said Sanchez was struck in the head by French’s hand, as the two stood near a food sample table. Corona and LAPD detectives determined French never had a gun and no shooting took place before Sanchez opened fire.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the arrest and charges Monday.

“Where there’s reason to believe a crime has been committed, we will seek justice,” said Bonta. “That’s exactly what these charges are about: pursuing justice after an independent and thorough review of the evidence and the law. Ultimately, any loss of life is a tragedy and being licensed to carry a gun doesn’t mean you're not accountable for how you use it. No matter who you are, nobody is above the law.”