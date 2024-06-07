A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to 40 years in state prison after he pleaded no contest to sexually abusing four girls, the LA County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Sean Essex, who was a sheriff’s deputy for 22 years, pleaded no contest to the sex-releated offenses.

One of his victims was abused in 2006, and three others were abused between 2013 and 2022, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said.

The girls Essex abused were between the ages of 4 and 13, and at least three of them were related to a woman the former deputy had dated 20 years earlier, authorities said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“The horrific sexual abuse that Mr. Essex inflicted on these young victims has not only violated his oath as a law enforcement officer to protect and serve the community, but also has left these children with life-long trauma,” District Attorney Gascón said in a statement.

The DA’s Office added that its Bureau of Victim’s Services will continue to offer assistance and resources to those abused by Essex.

The former deputy is ordered to pay restitution to the victims in an amount that will be determined by the court. He’s also required to register as a sex offender.