Former NFL Quarterback Ryan Leaf Arrested For Alleged Domestic Battery

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf was arrested Friday afternoon in Palm Desert for suspicion of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Leaf, 44, was arrested about 2 p.m. on Grapevine Street in Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The exact location was not released.

Leaf was booked for domestic battery and held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail, the sheriff's department reported. As of 9 p.m. Friday, the sheriff's department's records did not show that Leaf had been released.

Leaf is scheduled to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center in Indio at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Leaf has had a series of legal problems, dating back to 2009, and served time in a Montana prison for a guilty plea to felony burglary and drug possession charges.

Leaf joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2019 after being a studio and game analyst for the Pac-12 Network.

Leaf was the second selection in the 1998 NFL draft behind Peyton Manning. The NFL Network documentary series, "NFL Top 10," ranked him as the No. 1 draft bust of all time.

Leaf played for the San Diego Chargers in the 1998 and 2000 seasons, missing the 1999 season because of a shoulder injury.

Leaf was released by the Chargers following the 2000 season. He spent the 2001 preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but was released before the start of the season.

Leaf played four games with the Dallas Cowboys in 2001, starting three, all losses, and was released following the season, ending his playing career.