Former Orange County judge faces murder trial in shooting death of wife

A former Orange County judge's murder trial in the death of his wife was expected to begin Wednesday in the same courthouse where he used to serve.

Jeffrey Ferguson, 74, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony enhancement of personal use of a firearm and one felony enhancement of discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and death.

Ferguson faces a maximum sentence of 40 years to life if convicted on all three counts. His lawyer doesn’t dispute that Ferguson fired the gun, which authorities said he pulled from an ankle holster, but contends it was an accident.

While the jury will be composed of Orange County residents, the presiding judge will be from Los Angeles County instead to account for any personal connections Ferguson may have had.

Through Tuesday, pretrial hearings had also been held in Los Angeles, but superior court judge Eleanor Hunter ruled earlier this month both herself and the case would move south.

Jury selection started Tuesday morning and concluded by 3 p.m.

Police responded at about 8 p.m. Aug. 3, 2023 to Ferguson and his wife Sheryl Ferguson's home following a report of a shooting at the residence. Officers the found 65-year-old woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound, police said at the time.

She died at the scene.

The couple's adult son called 911 to report the shooting. A court filing from prosecutors states Ferguson texted his court clerk and bailiff minutes after the killing: “I just lost it. I just shot my wife. I won’t be in tomorrow. I will be in custody. I’m so sorry.”

Ferguson was arrested at the scene of the crime. He posted bond and was released from custody the next day.

His son, who allegedly witnessed the incident, is expected to testify.

Earlier that day, Ferguson had been drinking when he argued with his wife about finances during dinner at a local restaurant and later while watching “Breaking Bad” at home with their adult son, said prosecutor Seton Hunt. At one point in the evening, Ferguson made a gun hand gesture toward her, and she later chided him to point a real one at her, Hunt said.

Ferguson proceeded to do so and pulled the trigger, Hunt said.

Ferguson was a judge in Orange County Superior Court beginning in 2015. He began his legal career in 1983 as an OC Deputy District Attorney.