Former Uber Driver Charged with Sex Assault on Intoxicated Passenger

A former Uber driver was charged Friday with sexually assaulting a passenger as he drove her home from Tustin to Santa Ana.

Amir Attia, 45, of Tustin could face up to six years behind bars if convicted of two felony counts of sexual penetration and two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, according to prosecutors.

Attia made his initial appearance in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana, but did not enter a plea. He was ordered held on $200,000 bail pending arraignment, which was rescheduled for Jan. 31, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Attia is accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman on July 23, 2018, while he was working as a driver for the ride-hailing service.

The woman, whose name was withheld, was involved in a DUI-related traffic crash in Tustin and called for a ride from Uber when she was released from custody, police said. Prosecutors allege that on the ride home, Attia stopped the car and sexually assaulted the woman, who was intoxicated.

According to police, Attia has a 1993 conviction for sexual battery.

