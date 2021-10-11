What's That Stench? Mysterious Foul Odor Plagues Frustrated Carson Residents for Days

An awful odor that has emanated for days from the Dominguez Channel in Carson will be the subject of a special meeting Monday night of the city council.

The council’s members will consider a resolution declaring the foul odor a “public nuisance.'' The Los Angeles County Public Works department, fire department, Department of Public Health and the Air Quality Management District have been investigating the odor coming from the channel at the intersection of South Avalon Boulevard.

Initial indications suggested the odor, which has been noticed for about a week, was the result of organic material along the channel. On Friday, Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes wrote on Facebook that the cause of the odor had been

identified as “a hydrogen sulfide leaking pipeline,'' but by Sunday, she wrote that the leaking-pipeline theory ``has been ruled out.”

She said investigators again were focusing on “organic waste material drying out after being exposed during low tide.''

The Public Works department recommended that residents near the Dominguez Channel keep doors and windows closed. Those who experience symptoms related to the odors are advised to contact their medical care provider. AQMD and Public Health officials have said, however, the odor does not pose a threat to public health.

The City Council will convene its special remote meeting at 4:30 p.m. that will be livestreamed on the city's website. To file an odor complaint or share more information, call 800-CUT-SMOG or 800-288-7664.