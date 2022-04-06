Foul Play Not Suspected in Death of Man Whose Body Was Found in Malibu Parking Lot

Authorities Wednesday said foul play was not suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a parking lot in Malibu, and investigators sought the public's help to find a person they say was parked in the lot at the time.

Deputies from the Malibu/Lost Hills Station were called to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7 a.m. on March 29 regarding the discovery of a body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The man was identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office as Inge Baumbach, 58. His cause of death was listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation."

Various news outlets identified Baumbach as an overnight security guard who worked for a nearby shopping center.

"The cause of death for the victim remains unknown," the sheriff's department said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. "No foul play is suspected at this time. Investigators are seeking the identity of an individual (who) was parked in the lot at the time of the incident."

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.