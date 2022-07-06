Foundation Grants Funds to Bilingual Teachers in Southern California

An American foundation offers funds to bilingual teachers to buy school supplies and other tools that can help them in the classroom.

The Kemper Foundation's “Read With Me” campaign supports educators in LA, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties with financial assistance. These funds would allow teachers to purchase school supplies for their classrooms.

“Being bilingual opens many doors and opportunities,” says Bunny Uriarte, from the Kemper Foundation. "For Kemper Foundation is truly an honor to help Hispanics promote bilingual reading in this scholarship program for bilingual teachers."

The Kemper Foundation will be awarding 50 $3,000 scholarships during the fall school term, followed by another 50 in the spring.

In addition to being bilingual and working in elementary schools, applicants must have a valid teaching license and have taught a bilingual class for at least two years.

"We understand that teachers are now putting their own money to support children in schools," says Uriarte.

“We want, as a company and as a foundation, to help teachers so that they don't have to spend their money. And also support the children who are learning in the class.”

The deadline to apply for scholarships is July 7. Teachers who wish to participate can visit the Kemper Foundation or Read Conmigo.