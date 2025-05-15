Fountain Valley police release video of fatal shooting

Police released graphic body-cam video on Thursday of an officer's fatal shooting of a man who attacked another officer in Fountain Valley and took her gun in January.

The incident began shortly before 11 a.m. on Jan. 24 near Kazuo Masuda Middle School at 17415 Los Jardines W, where the suspect unsuccessfully attempted to get into the car of a woman parked in the area, according to the Fountain Valley Police Department.

A witness who saw the suspect called police.

The suspect, later identified as 26-year-old Osean McClintock of Fountain Valley, was tracked down by officers near Brookhurst Street and Cedar Avenue. Police say McClintock refused commands to sit down at the scene while officers investigated what had transpired, and took off on foot.

An officer gave chase again but terminated the pursuit. A short time later another officer broadcast that she could see the suspect in front of her police vehicle.

The original pursuing officer then heard his partner screaming over the radio and ran to the scene, finding McClintock in possession of a gun the officer believed to be his partner's service weapon.

He ran to the police vehicle and ordered McClintock to drop the weapon. The suspect refused and got into the police car, at which point the officer fired several shots. McClintock was pronounced dead at the scene.

A camera worn by the female officer shows McClintock pulling her gun out of her hands as she sits in the police vehicle. The officer radios that the suspect has her gun and says to McClintock: “Please don't shoot me!” as she runs for cover behind a Postal Service vehicle.

Moments later, the fatal shooting occurs.