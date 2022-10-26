Four Canoga Park High School Students Report Medical Issue, One Taken to Hospital

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at a high school in Canoga Park after four students reported medical issues and one was taken to the hospital.

Two rescue ambulances were requested to Canoga Park High School around 10:41 a.m. on Wednesday, the LAFD said, though only one person was transported for medical care.

The ambulances were called after the four students went to the nurse's office at the school.

The LAPD also responded to the call, they confirmed to NBC4.

No details about what kind of medical emergency took place or what may have caused it were immediately shared.

NBC4 has reached out to the Los Angeles School Police for comment.

The Los Angeles Unified School District shared this statement about the incident:

"At approximately 10:45 a.m. Los Angeles School Police Department was made aware of four students who experienced a medical emergency," a spokesperson said. "All four students are safe. One was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Due to privacy and confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose additional information about this incident. The student’s parents have been notified. Canoga Park High School campus remains safe and open for instruction."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.