Four hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash in Pacoima

A two-vehicle collision in Pacoima hospitalized four people in Pacoima on Saturday.

The crash was reported around 6:33 p.m. at 11675 N. Glenoaks Boulevard.

Two 29-year-old men were taken to the hospital in serious condition due to the speed of the collision, according to the LAFD. Two women, ages 55 and 60, were also transported with minor injuries.

A 60-year-old man declined LAFD treatment at the scene.