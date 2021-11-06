marijuana

Four Los Angeles County Men Among 34 Arrested in SB County Marijuana Busts

By City News Service

Four Los Angeles County men were arrested or cited during a seven-day marijuana enforcement operation in San Bernardino County that netted 34 arrests in all, authorities said Saturday.

The operation was dubbed "Operation Hammer Strike" and was carried out between Nov. 1 and Nov. 7.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Marijuana Enforcement Team, along with deputies from several stations, served 26 search warrants in Lucerne Valley, San Bernardino, Twentynine Palms, Wonder Valley, Helendale, Newberry Springs, Pinon Hills, Phelan, Daggett, Barstow, and Rancho Cucamonga, the department reported.

Authorities had received numerous complaints about large outdoor and indoor illegal marijuana cultivations in these areas.

The suspects were cited or booked on charges of cultivation of cannabis over six plants, possession for sales of marijuana, illegal water discharge, and possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number.

Those who were either cited or booked were Defu Zhou, 35, and Huang Quan Rui, 34, of Los Angeles; Armando De La Torre, 46, of Tarzana; and Alejandro Aguilar, 46, of Arleta.

Over the past week, San Bernardino County sheriff's personnel seized 33,189 marijuana plants, 8,588 pounds of processed marijuana, nine guns, and more than $24,000 in cash. Investigators eradicated a total of 211 greenhouses found at these locations, as well as two indoor locations. Additionally, investigators mitigated one electrical bypass.

The investigations revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act and San Bernardino County's ordinance prohibiting commercial cannabis activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation was urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Gangs/Narcotics Division at 909-387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Additionally, callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.

