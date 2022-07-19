Four Orange County Deputies Injured After Suspected DUI Crash

Four Orange County sheriff's deputies were hurt when a suspected drunk driver rode through a previous scene in Yorba Linda.

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday two patrol cars were stopped on the side of the road as the deputies were speaking with a driver from a previous traffic stop when a pick-up truck slammed into their cruisers.

The four deputies suffered minor to moderate injuries. The driver from the initial traffic stop was also taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the pick-up truck was taken into custody at the scene.