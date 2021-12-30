Four People Attacked in Studio City Home Invasion

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for four masked men in hooded sweatshirts after a violent home invasion robbery in Studio City Thursday night.

One of the victims was ambushed outside the home on the 10800 block of Alta Vista Drive in Studio City while taking out the trash, according to police.

That’s when the group of men assaulted four other people, one of whom is disabled.

The Los Angeles Fire Department transported the first assault victim in unknown condition at around 7:30pm.

“One pointed a gun at him. Put him down to the ground and they proceeded to beat him up. They took him into the house. Three other people, two caretakers and the man’s child who is bedridden. They put flex cuffs on them and then they ransacked location,” Detective Todd Holmberg with LAPD said.

Police say they don’t know yet exactly what was taken. Only that the men escaped out the back door.

Neighbors spilled out into the street as the investigation progressed.

“An officer came to the house and asked if we had video of the front and we said no. Our cameras aren’t working,” said Michael Thacher, one of the neighbors.

Police say they have no reason to believe this was a follow home robbery.

“It is a home invasion and it is disturbing. The people who do this, target these areas. Tends to be where the money is. I don’t want to say it’s common, but it does happen,” Detective Holmberg said.

LAPD says situational awareness and working security systems are recommended.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD.