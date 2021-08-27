Four People Hospitalized After Shooting in West Hollywood; Shooter Still at Large

Part of Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood was shut down early Friday morning after a shooting injured four people, while police searched for the shooter.

Around 4:18 a.m., a shooting occurred at Fountain Avenue and King's Road. Four victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

LASD added that the four victims were also being treated as possible suspects in the incident.

The major thoroughfare was shut down between La Cienega Boulevard and Sweetzer Avenue while deputies looked for suspects and evidence. The circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.