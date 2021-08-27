West Hollywood

Four People Hospitalized After Shooting in West Hollywood; Shooter Still at Large

The area was shut down for investigation while the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department searched for suspects and evidence.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

Part of Fountain Avenue in West Hollywood was shut down early Friday morning after a shooting injured four people, while police searched for the shooter.

Around 4:18 a.m., a shooting occurred at Fountain Avenue and King's Road. Four victims were transported to the hospital in unknown condition, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

LASD added that the four victims were also being treated as possible suspects in the incident.

The major thoroughfare was shut down between La Cienega Boulevard and Sweetzer Avenue while deputies looked for suspects and evidence. The circumstances of the incident are still unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

West HollywoodshootingLASD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters NBCLX Travel & Adventure
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us