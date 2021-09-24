Four People Injured in Metro Shooting at Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station

Four people were shot Friday night at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Los Angeles Metro Rail station, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

There were reports of multiple shots fired with victims, according to the LAFD.

Newschopper4 was overhead at the scene around 8:30 p.m.

The condition and gender of the victims was not immediately known.

The reason for the shooting was not known.

Police are searching for two suspects, but a description of the suspects was not immediately given.

