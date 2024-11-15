Four people injured in Koreatown fire

Firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out inside a multi-family home in Los Angeles’ Koreatown Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 8:40 a.m. in the 420 block of S. Gramercy Place.

When fire crews responded to the two-story four-plex with a basement, they located multiple lithium-ion batteries in the basement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the building, and the interiors of the four-plex was heavily charred.

Among the four people rescued, one of them was pulled from the basement and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Another person had to be rescued through a second-story window, and fire crews used a ladder to help the person come down and provided medical aid for smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation showed that fire may have started in the basement with some extension into the first floor.

No firefighter was injured.