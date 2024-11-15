Koreatown

Four people injured in Koreatown fire

A fire broke out inside a four-plex Friday morning.

By Helen Jeong

Firefighters rescued four people after a fire broke out inside a multi-family home in Los Angeles’ Koreatown Friday morning.

The fire was reported at around 8:40 a.m. in the 420 block of S. Gramercy Place.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

When fire crews responded to the two-story four-plex with a basement, they located multiple lithium-ion batteries in the basement, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Video from the scene showed heavy smoke coming from the building, and the interiors of the four-plex was heavily charred. 

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Among the four people rescued, one of them was pulled from the basement and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Another person had to be rescued through a second-story window, and fire crews used a ladder to help the person come down and provided medical aid for smoke inhalation.

A preliminary investigation showed that fire may have started in the basement with some extension into the first floor. 

No firefighter was injured.

Koreatown Oct 31

Man charged in connection with fatal shooting of 2 people in Koreatown and Mid-Wilshire

Koreatown Oct 28

Teen riding minibike killed in Koreatown hit-and-run crash

This article tagged under:

Koreatown
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us