fentanyl

Four People, One In Grave Condition, Exposed to Fentanyl At SFV Hotel

The fire department sent a hazardous materials team to the location toexamine the room .

By City News Service

Four people who were apparently using fentanyl in a Woodland Hills hotel room Tuesday morning were transported for hospital treatment, with one of them in grave condition, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent at 6:47 a.m. to the Extended Stay America hotel at 20205 Ventura Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which reported that the other three patients appeared to be in stable condition.

"It turned out to be a fentanyl overdose case and it's being handled by the fire department," said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Palm Springs International Film Festival 25 mins ago

Talked-About Films Rule This Palm Springs Fest

Rose Parade 2019 1 hour ago

Spectators Begin Gathering for 131st Rose Parade

The fire department sent a hazardous materials team to the location to
examine the room, which was closed off.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

fentanylsan fernando valley
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us