Four People, One In Grave Condition, Exposed to Fentanyl At SFV Hotel

Four people who were apparently using fentanyl in a Woodland Hills hotel room Tuesday morning were transported for hospital treatment, with one of them in grave condition, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were sent at 6:47 a.m. to the Extended Stay America hotel at 20205 Ventura Blvd., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, which reported that the other three patients appeared to be in stable condition.

"It turned out to be a fentanyl overdose case and it's being handled by the fire department," said Los Angeles police Officer Drake Madison.

The fire department sent a hazardous materials team to the location to

examine the room, which was closed off.