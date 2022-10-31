Four People Sick After Carbon Dioxide Leak Near LAX Terminal 8

Three people were in "mild distress" and a fourth was in grave condition after a carbon dioxide leak in Terminal 8 of LAX early Monday caused those four people to become ill.

A Hazardous Materials team from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the baggage claim area of that terminal around 7 a.m. to provide assistance.

Other passengers were cleared from the area, a spokesperson for LAX said in an emailed statement.

"There is an initial report of a gas leak in the terminal and at least some of the area has been cleared of passengers for the investigation," the statement said. "We are gathering more information."

It was not immediately clear what the source of the carbon dioxide leak was. It was also not immediately clear what the age and gender of the four people taken ill was.

NewsChopper4 was over the scene around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Passengers were sent to Terminal 7 after being evacuated from Terminal 8 while the LAFD crew investigated.

.@LAFD is on scene investigating the cause of an apparent gas leak in Terminal 8. Passengers are being sent to Terminal 7 for screening and access and Terminal 8 remains closed at this time. Please check with your airline for updates on flights. — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) October 31, 2022

