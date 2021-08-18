Two Sought in Playa del Rey Shooting That Left Four Men Hospitalized

Four men were hospitalized after a shooting early Wednesday in Playa del Rey.

Two of the victims were in critical condition, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at about 5:40 a.m. near the intersection of Jefferson and Lincoln boulevards in the seaside community north of LAX. Details about what led to the gunfire were not immediately available.

Authorities are searching for a man and woman in connection with the shooting. The attackers approached the victims and fire several rounds before leaving in a vehicle.

Aerial video showed police vehicles near the crime scene where at least two RVs were parked. It was not immediately clear whether the RVs are connected to the shooting investigation.

No arrests were reported early Wednesday. Detailed descriptions of the attackers and their vehicle were not immediately available.